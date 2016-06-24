Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 24 Asknet AG :
* FY 2016 group result affected by extraordinary tax effect
* Value added tax possibly not correctly paid in Norway
* Potential retrospective tax payment may result in negative result for year of up to -2.5 million euros ($2.79 million)
* Expects this extraordinary effect to result in negative EBT of between -1.7 million euros and no more than -2.5 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: