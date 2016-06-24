June 24 (Reuters) -
* Roche Holding Ag says key priority is to ensure
that UK environment continues to support scientific innovation
and speedy access of innovative medicines for patients
* Roche says too early to comment on the potential changes
due to the Brexit
* Novartis AG says difficult to predict the precise
impact that the result will have on the life sciences industry
and on Novartis
* Novartis says in the short term, expects no significant
impact on activities and businesses from Brexit vote as the
mechanisms and measures for the exit still must be defined
