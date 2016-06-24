June 24 (Reuters) -

* Roche Holding Ag says key priority is to ensure that UK environment continues to support scientific innovation and speedy access of innovative medicines for patients

* Roche says too early to comment on the potential changes due to the Brexit

* Novartis AG says difficult to predict the precise impact that the result will have on the life sciences industry and on Novartis

* Novartis says in the short term, expects no significant impact on activities and businesses from Brexit vote as the mechanisms and measures for the exit still must be defined Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)