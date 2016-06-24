June 24 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar announces that a tornado damaged its funing cell factory in china

* Tornado occurred in afternoon of june 23, 2016 and caused property damage and personal injuries

* Company expects to recover substantially all of its financial losses through insurance

* Funing solar cell facility is currently shut down while company assesses extent of damage

* Says expects to fulfill its module delivery commitments and maintain its annual module shipment guidance

* Company's other wafer, cell and module manufacturing facilities in china and abroad are not affected

* "we are assessing situation but do not expect it to have a material impact on our business"

* Plans to cover solar cell needs by increasing output from suzhou solar cell factory,ramping up production at new cell factory in thailand

* Plans to cover its solar cell needs also by purchasing additional solar cells from its long term third-party suppliers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )