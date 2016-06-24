June 24 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar announces that a tornado damaged its funing
cell factory in china
* Tornado occurred in afternoon of june 23, 2016 and caused
property damage and personal injuries
* Company expects to recover substantially all of its
financial losses through insurance
* Funing solar cell facility is currently shut down while
company assesses extent of damage
* Says expects to fulfill its module delivery commitments
and maintain its annual module shipment guidance
* Company's other wafer, cell and module manufacturing
facilities in china and abroad are not affected
* "we are assessing situation but do not expect it to have a
material impact on our business"
* Plans to cover solar cell needs by increasing output from
suzhou solar cell factory,ramping up production at new cell
factory in thailand
* Plans to cover its solar cell needs also by purchasing
additional solar cells from its long term third-party suppliers
