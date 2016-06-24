June 24 Ppl Corp
* Ppl corporation responds to u.k. Referendum on membership
in european union
* Not currently changing its previously announced projection
of 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth through 2018
* Results of june 23 referendum on britain exiting european
union are not expected to significantly impact its operations in
united kingdom
* Says reaffirmed earnings from ongoing operations forecast
of $2.25 to $2.45 per share
* Reaffirmed its 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to
$2.49 per share. Earnings from ongoing operations forecast of
$2.25 to $2.45 per share
