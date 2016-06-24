BRIEF-Deutsche Bank shareholders vote against independent management probe
* Shareholders vote against independent audit probing role of management handling scandals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 24 Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC:
* El-Erian on CNBC - would be "little bit cautious" to buy pound in the short term
* El-Erian on CNBC - I wouldn't rush in to financial stocks right now
* El-Erian on CNBC- ultimately EU will do fine (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank's management team got all it asked for in a shareholder vote on Thursday, including free reign over possible future capital increases.