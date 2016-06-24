June 24 Molecular Medicine SpA :
* Receives positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for
Zalmoxis
* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency
(EMA), in conjunction with the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), has issued a positive
opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis
* Zalmoxis is an immunogene therapy for adult patients with high-risk haematological
malignancies
* The CHMP opinion is transmitted directly to the European Commission that typically issues
a decision for the adoption of a EU-wide marketing authorisation within three months
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)