June 24 Netmedia SA :

* Unit eTravel agrees on conditions to buy 100 percent in a limited liability company from tourism industry for 14 million zlotys ($3.5 million)

* eTravel and shareholders of the limited liability company plan to sign agreement on sale on June 30

* The limited liability company operates in the area of airline ticket sales and hotel reservation

($1 = 4.0209 zlotys)