BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Netmedia SA :
* Unit eTravel agrees on conditions to buy 100 percent in a limited liability company from tourism industry for 14 million zlotys ($3.5 million)
* eTravel and shareholders of the limited liability company plan to sign agreement on sale on June 30
* The limited liability company operates in the area of airline ticket sales and hotel reservation
($1 = 4.0209 zlotys)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard