US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 24 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer completes acquisition of Anacor
* Continues to expect transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report