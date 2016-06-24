BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Agronomia SpA :
* FY production value 16.6 million euros ($18.35 million) versus 27.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 6.3 million euros versus profit 146,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard