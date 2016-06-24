BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Freddie Mac:
* Prices $950 mln Multifamily K-Deal, K-722
* Expects to issue nearly $950 million in K-722 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: