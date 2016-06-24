BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Goodman Gold Trust :
* Goodman Gold Trust announces termination
* Termination of Trust effective at end of business on June 23, 2016
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies