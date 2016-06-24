BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 AK Bars Bank PJSC :
* Says divests 5.7484 pct stake in PIK Group as a result of execution of second part of repo agreement Source text: bit.ly/28UOhjk
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: