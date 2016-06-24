Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 24 Discovery Communications Inc :
* Discovery Communications statement regarding Brexit vote
* In short-term and medium-term, currency hedging program to minimize foreign exchange impact of Brexit on financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund manager Jason Karp on Thursday said that shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc could climb as much as 200 percent and noted the biotech company could be an attractive takeover candidate.