BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Gecina SA :
* French competition authority approved the acquisition of Foncière De Paris by Gecina Source text: bit.ly/28We9wn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: