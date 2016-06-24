BRIEF-Verint says awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
June 24 Trinseo Sa
* Does not expect that Brexit will have a material impact on its business - SEC Filing
* Says 1 percent GBP weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $400,000
* Says inclusive of hedges, 1 percent Euro weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $1 million
* Says for 2017, inclusive of hedges, 1 percent Euro weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $2 million Source - 1.usa.gov/292n8t7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* Surgery partners, inc. Announces consent solicitation relating to its senior notes