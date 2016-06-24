US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd. and Reignwood Resources Holding Pte. Ltd. jointly announce plan of arrangement
* Reignwood Resources Holding to acquire all of outstanding common shares of Twin Butte for cash consideration of $0.06 per share
* Says purchaser is a partnership of Reignwood Group and Horizon Holding Group
* Purchaser has reached agreement with Twin Butte's senior secured lenders with respect to terms and conditions of a new credit facility
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd says upon closing of transaction, Twin Butte shares and debentures will be de-listed from Toronto Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, May 18 The governing board of Mexico's central bank unanimously hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday, surprising most market participants who expected the bank to keep rates steady as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.