BRIEF-Veracyte says Anthem coverage for the Afirma gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
* Veracyte announces Anthem coverage for the Afirma® gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
June 24 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* reports new data demonstrating KIT-302 has beneficial effects on kidney function
* Says Company Plans To File For Marketing Approval For Kit -302 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Veracyte announces Anthem coverage for the Afirma® gene expression classifier for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 18 More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law -- subsidy payments to insurance companies -- which is under threat in a court case.