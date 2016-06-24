June 24 Piscines Desjoyaux SA :

* H1 revenue 29.0 million euros ($32.24 million) versus 22.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss 1.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 1.5 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago

* Expects by Aug. 31, 2016 an increase in export sales of 10 pct and an increase of sales in France of 20 pct compared to Aug. 31, 2015