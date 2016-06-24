BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Piscines Desjoyaux SA :
* H1 revenue 29.0 million euros ($32.24 million) versus 22.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 1.5 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago
* Expects by Aug. 31, 2016 an increase in export sales of 10 pct and an increase of sales in France of 20 pct compared to Aug. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/294qURm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard