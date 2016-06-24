BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Cross Industries AG :
* Renaming of Cross to KTM Industries AG planned
* In course of an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Cross Industries AG taking place in july 2016 renaming of company from cross industries ag to "KTM Industries AG" shall be voted
* Listing on Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) in Zürich intended
* In course of renaming of cross industries ag also changes in management of KTM AG are planned
* Friedrich Roithner will leave management board of operating KTM AG and become a member of supervisory board of KTM AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard