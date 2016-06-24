June 24 Naspers Ltd

* FY core headline earnings grew 21 pct to us$1.2bn

* Consolidated development spend reduced 14 pct to us$708m

* FY revenues grew 6 pct (22 pct) to us$12.2bn, driven by growth from tencent and from ecommerce on back of revenue growth in classifieds, travel and etail

* Naspers will invest in long-term growth opportunities such as showmax, letgo and ibibo and seek further new promising models

* In video entertainment, loss of dth subscribers and falling currencies in sub- saharan africa will have a significant impact on earnings and cash flows

* It could take some time before plans implemented to reinvigorate growth and cut costs have a material positive impact

* Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 11 pct to 520 cents (previously 470 cents) per listed n ordinary share, and 104 cents (previously 94 cents) per unlisted a ordinary share