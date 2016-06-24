June 24 Naspers Ltd
* FY core headline earnings grew 21 pct to us$1.2bn
* Consolidated development spend reduced 14 pct to us$708m
* FY revenues grew 6 pct (22 pct) to us$12.2bn, driven by
growth from tencent and from ecommerce on back of revenue growth
in classifieds, travel and etail
* Naspers will invest in long-term growth opportunities such
as showmax, letgo and ibibo and seek further new promising
models
* In video entertainment, loss of dth subscribers and
falling currencies in sub- saharan africa will have a
significant impact on earnings and cash flows
* It could take some time before plans implemented to
reinvigorate growth and cut costs have a material positive
impact
* Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 11
pct to 520 cents (previously 470 cents) per listed n ordinary
share, and 104 cents (previously 94 cents) per unlisted a
ordinary share
