BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 CMC Markets Plc :
* Can confirm that despite extreme volatility in financial markets as a result of EU referendum and subsequent result of UK's vote to leave EU, company incurred no losses
* Can confirm that despite extreme volatility in financial markets as a result of EU referendum and subsequent result of UK's vote to leave EU, company incurred no losses

* Company continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position post EU referendum vote.
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies