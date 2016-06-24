BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
June 24 Paion Ag
* Co and Cosmo Technologies Ltd, unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, entered into license agreement for Remimazolam
* Under license agreement, Paion will receive a eur 10 million upfront licence fee payment
* Another unit of Cosmo entered into investment agreement with co, pursuant to which it has committed to invest eur 10 mln in shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Sees CZR Enterprise Wide net revenue $8.39 billion in 2017,$8.71 billion in 2018, $8.96 billion in 2019,$9.21 billion in 2020, $9.46 billion in 2021