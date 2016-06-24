June 24 (Reuters) -

* Medpace Holdings Inc files for an IPO - SEC Filing

* Medpace Holdings Inc - Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MEDP."

* Medpace Holdings Inc says joint book-running managers include Jefferies, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank ,Wells Fargo Securities Source text - 1.usa.gov/28WDqnW (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)