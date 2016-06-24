BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Medpace Holdings Inc files for an IPO - SEC Filing
* Medpace Holdings Inc - Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MEDP."
* Medpace Holdings Inc says joint book-running managers include Jefferies, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank ,Wells Fargo Securities Source text - 1.usa.gov/28WDqnW (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: