BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
June 24 Verso Paper Holdings Llc :
* On June 23, bankruptcy court entered order confirming debtors' first modified third amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11
* Expect to enter into asset-based revolving credit agreement that provides for revolving loan commitments of up to $375 million
* Expects to enter into senior secured term loan agreement providing for term loan commitments of up to $220 million
* Verso has applied to list class a common stock for trading on New York Stock Exchange Source text: 1.usa.gov/28SELh0 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.