June 24 Skullcandy Inc

* Mill Road Capital proposes to buyout Skullcandy for $6.05/share - Sec filing

* Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. Reports Stake Of 9.8 Pct In Skullcandy Inc As Of June 24, 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/292OXl4