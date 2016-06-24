BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Midwestone Financial Group Inc
* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28QPAgt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: