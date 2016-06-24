June 24 IHS Inc

* IHS Inc says decision by the UK to leave European Union does not change plans of IHS and Markit's merger plans - SEC filing

* IHS Inc CEO Stead says believes the UK decision will not significantly affect IHS business operations

* IHS Inc Says remain on the same timeline for merger with Markit