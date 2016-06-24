BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* On June 22, U.S. FTC notified co that early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act was granted, effective immediately Source text: 1.usa.gov/28TiiN4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing