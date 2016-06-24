BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Tiptree Financial Inc :
* Tiptree Operating Company LLC entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment provides for additional term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $15 million
* Amendment provides incremental term loans will have same maturity date as existing term loans under the credit agreement
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies