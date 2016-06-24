June 24 ITT Inc

* Finalized several restructuring actions in company's industrial process business

* To reduce overall cost structure of business in response to persistently "weak oil and gas prices"

* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs, principally involuntary severance costs for approximately 270 employees

* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs of approximately $12 million to $13 million relating to restructuring actions

* Expects to substantially complete restructuring actions during next 6 months

* Benefits from actions expected to yield annual pre-tax cash savings to company of approximately $19 million - sec filing

* Benefit and cost estimates were included within company's annual earnings estimates Source text: (1.usa.gov/28SAfel) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)