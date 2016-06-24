BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
June 24 North South Petroleum Corp :
* Financing announced June 20th 2016 has been amended
* Says financing amended such that financing will be a minimum of $2.5 million and a maximum of $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing