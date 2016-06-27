(Corrects to specify that the outlook was adjusted based on currency exchange of euro versus Brazilian real, Argentine peso, Chilean peso, Peruvian sol, Colombian peso, US dollar not Brexit currency effect.)

June 27 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Sees 2016 EBITDA at 42 million euros ($46 million) at constant currency and at 35 million euros including currency exchange effect of euro versus BRL, ARS, CLP, PEN, USD, COP

* Sees 2016 net result at 5 million euros at constant currency and at 2 million euros including currency effect

* Sees 2016 revenue at 365 million euros at constant currency and at 312 million euro including currency effect

* Sees 2017 revenue at 551 million euros including currency effect

* Sees portfolio at end of 2016 between 550-650 million euros

