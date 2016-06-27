BRIEF-Heartland Bank posts 13% rise in 9-mnth NPAT
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
June 27 INTL FCStone Inc
* INTL FCStone Inc agrees to acquire correspondent clearing and independent wealth management businesses from Sterne Agee LLC
* Purchase price will be approximately equal to tangible net asset value of combined businesses.
* Projects that acquired businesses will produce a non-material loss in first year after acquisition and be accretive in second year
* INTL FCStone Inc says INTL will retain current management and staff of Sterne Agee businesses
* Robert Priestley appointed to ASX board as a non-executive director