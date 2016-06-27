BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :
* Flagstar receives regulatory approval to redeem TARP preferred stock
* Received written non-objection from Federal Reserve Bank Of Chicago to redeem $267 million of its fixed rate cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series C
* Intends to finance redemption using senior debt securities, internally generated sources, including a $200 million dividend from Flagstar Bank
* No equity offering for this redemption is contemplated
* Will pay about $31 million of deferred interest on 9 series of TRUPS issued by trusts controlled by company
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits