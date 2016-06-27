June 27 Scanfil Oyj :

* Says to restructure operations in China

* Says Partnertech Electronics Co., Ltd. has on June 27, 2016 decided to cease production at Dongguang plant in China

* Production at Dongguang plant is estimated to end during Q3 of 2016

* Non-recurring costs related to closure of production is estimated to be about 2 million euros ($2.20 million)

* Respective negative cash impact is estimated at about 1 million euros Source text for Eikon:

