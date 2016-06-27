June 27 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces acquisition
of strategic interest and management rights to ASX-listed
Generation Healthcare REIT
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says has acquired 100
pct of Generation Healthcare Management Pty Limited
* Funded through existing resources and new stock loan
financing, transaction is expected to be accretive
* Has option to acquire shares in GHC which would bring
Northwest's interest in GHC to approximately 19.9 pct
* Has purchased GHM for A$58.5 mln from APN property group
limited
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says transaction will
increase co's adjusted NOI generated from hospitals to 42 pct
* Says existing GHM management team has been retained, and
will continue to operate GHC independently
* APN has agreed to provide certain services to Northwest
for transition period of up to 2 years to ensure successful
transition
* Says also entered into an option to purchase up to 27.1
mln units of GHC at price of $2.20 per GHC share
* Says Northwest would own an approximate 19.9 pct interest
in GHC
