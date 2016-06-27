Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
June 27 American Financial Group
* American Financial Group - on June 24, its unit Great American increased price of its earlier proposal to acquire National Interstate Corp by $0.75 to $30.75 per share Source: (1.usa.gov/28XQl7G ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: