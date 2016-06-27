June 27 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
* Establishes defense headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama
* Says Consolidating Company's Six Business Units Into Two -
Space And Defense
* Company's competitive improvement program on target to
save estimated $145 million annually, beginning in fiscal year
2019
* Appointed Warren Lichtenstein as executive chairman of
company
* Today's consolidation will result in annual cost savings
of another approximately $8 million
* Senior vice presidents of space and defense will be named
at a later date
* In interim, space organization will report to Drake, and
defense organization will report to coo Mark Tucker
