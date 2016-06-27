BRIEF-Yuexiu Property enters into 2017 Bank Deposits agreement
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 E*Trade Financial Corp
* Says on June 24, co's unit entered into a 364-day, $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Credit facility will be used for short-term operational needs, including funding clearing agency margin deposits
* E*Trade Financial Corp says may request increases in aggregate amount of commitments under credit facility in aggregate amount not to exceed $200 million
* Says New Credit Facility Replaces 364 Day senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered on June 26, 2015 Source: (1.usa.gov/28Z5lGp ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put on hold its initial approval of a risky exchange-traded fund that promises four times the daily price moves of S&P 500 futures contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.