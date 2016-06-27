June 27 E*Trade Financial Corp

* Says on June 24, co's unit entered into a 364-day, $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Credit facility will be used for short-term operational needs, including funding clearing agency margin deposits

* E*Trade Financial Corp says may request increases in aggregate amount of commitments under credit facility in aggregate amount not to exceed $200 million

* Says New Credit Facility Replaces 364 Day senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered on June 26, 2015