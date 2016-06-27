June 27 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA (Sintesi) :

* Shareholder AC Holding Investments SA to convert part of current trade receivables for 400,000 euros ($439,200.00) in payment for future capital increase

* To postpone as a consequence the filing of the application for the composition with creditors Source text: bit.ly/28YnWyy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)