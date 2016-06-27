BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
June 27 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd
* Resolved to pursue ownership transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary dct holdings proprietary limited
* It is anticipated that a B-BBEE partner will subscribe for 29,9% of ordinary issued shares in DCT Holdings
* Proposed B-BBEE transaction includes a group restructuring to simplify pinnacle's current group structure
* There will be no further impact on EPS or HEPS in consolidated financial statements of pinnacle arising from proposed B-BBEE deal
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei