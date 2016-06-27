June 27 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Resolved to pursue ownership transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary dct holdings proprietary limited

* It is anticipated that a B-BBEE partner will subscribe for 29,9% of ordinary issued shares in DCT Holdings

* Proposed B-BBEE transaction includes a group restructuring to simplify pinnacle's current group structure

* There will be no further impact on EPS or HEPS in consolidated financial statements of pinnacle arising from proposed B-BBEE deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: