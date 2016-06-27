BRIEF-Heartland Bank posts 13% rise in 9-mnth NPAT
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
June 27 Taaleri Oyj :
* Says Taaleri Tuulitehdas II to invest 35 million euros ($38.63 million) in new wind farm project
* Robert Priestley appointed to ASX board as a non-executive director