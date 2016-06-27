BRIEF-Heartland Bank posts 13% rise in 9-mnth NPAT
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
June 27 Izo-Blok SA :
* Signs agreements for up to 15.1 million euros ($16.7 million) loans to finance acquisition of shares in Germany-based SSW Pearlfoam GMbH and to refinance its debt
* Gets an acquisition loan of 11.0 mln euros, an investment loan of 1.9 mln euros and a working capital loan of 2.2 mln euros from Bank Zachodni WBK Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
* Robert Priestley appointed to ASX board as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: