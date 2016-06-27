BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Indos SA :
* Resolves to issue series G1 and H1 bonds
* To issue 15 series G1 bonds of the total nominal value of 3.0 million zlotys ($740,800) and 10 series H1 bonds of the total nominal value of 2.0 million zlotys
* The bonds will bear a 7 pct interest rate and will have the maturity date on June 30,2018, and July 21, 2018, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0495 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: