BRIEF-Yuexiu Property enters into 2017 Bank Deposits agreement
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 (Reuters) -
* EDF said to pick JP Morgan, HSBC,Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA for 4 billion Euro fundraising- Bloomberg,citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/298ifyF) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put on hold its initial approval of a risky exchange-traded fund that promises four times the daily price moves of S&P 500 futures contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.