June 27 CEMATRIX Corp
* CEMATRIX Corporation announces joint marketing agreement
with Lafarge
* CEMATRIX Corp says Cematrix intends to construct two new
dry mix units, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million
* Says unit, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc has entered into a joint
marketing agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc, member of
Lafargeholcim
* Says five-year agreement is for joint development of
cellular concrete markets throughout Canada
* CEMATRIX Corp says CEMATRIX plans that two new dry mix
units to be operational by spring of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)