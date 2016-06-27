BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
June 27 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* Convertible bonds successfully placed
* Cash inflow in amount of 5.1 million euros ($5.62 million)
* Cash inflow in amount of 5.1 million euros ($5.62 million)
* Possible conversion into up to 1,457,121 shares
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei