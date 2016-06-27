BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
June 27 E-Solution Software SA
* Jaroslaw Michalik buys 277,717 shares representing 19.84 percent stake in company
* Cezary Olszewski buys 84,783 shares representing 6.06 percent stake in company
* Prior to the transactions, Jaroslaw Michalik and Cezary Olszewski did not own any shares of the company Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage: