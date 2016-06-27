EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up as c.bank resumes currency intervention

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 16 The Brazilian real strengthened on Tuesday after the central bank resumed market intervention, providing support for the currency ahead of a key vote on pension reform. The Brazilian real firmed as much as 0.6 percent before paring gains to 0.34 percent as traders booked profit on a six-day stretch of gains. The central bank sold $400 million worth of traditional currency swaps, which correspond to sal