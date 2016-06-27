BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
June 27 APG SGA SA :
* Sells its property in the city of Basel
* Disposal process has resulted in the signing of a sale contract for the property, which is due to change hands on June 30, 2016
* Sale will generate net positive income of approx. 18 million Swiss francs ($18.39 million)for APG|SGA SA Source text - bit.ly/292q631 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage: