June 27 APG SGA SA :

* Sells its property in the city of Basel

* Disposal process has resulted in the signing of a sale contract for the property, which is due to change hands on June 30, 2016

* Sale will generate net positive income of approx. 18 million Swiss francs ($18.39 million)for APG|SGA SA Source text - bit.ly/292q631 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)